Kerala adoption row: Samples of couple, child collected for DNA test

The results of a DNA test could possibly put an end to a months-long custody dispute of a one-year-old child in Kerala. If the results return positive, former SFI leader Anupama S Chandran could be reunited with her son, who was allegedly put up for adoption by her parents without her consent.

On Monday, officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) in Thiruvananthapuram collected samples from Chandran and her partner Ajith Kumar to conduct a DNA test. The child’s samples were also collected from a shelter home. The results of the test are likely to be known within two days. The DNA test was mandated by a family court, which temporarily stayed the adoption process.

According to Chandran, she gave birth to a boy in October 2020. Days later, her parents allegedly took away the child from her forcibly and left him at a state facility for adoption. In August this year, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare gave the baby to adoptive parents in Andhra Pradesh.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Child Welfare Committee directed last week that the child be brought back to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh. Chandran on Monday questioned why her samples were not collected at the same time as that of the child. Kerala Health Minister Veena George, however, said the process was transparent.