Kerala actor faces the music for criticising black mask ban at Pinarayi Vijayan’s programmes

The CPM’s cultural wing, Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam (Progressive Arts & Literary Organisation) or PuKaSa, abruptly banned prominent theatre artist and actor Hareesh Peradi on Friday over a Facebook post in which he had taken a dig at a black mask ban imposed by police at programmes attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Last week, Opposition activists waved black flags at Vijayan in several parts of the state as part of their agitation demanding his resignation in the wake of allegations raised by gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh. Subsequently, the police had forced people attending Vijayan’s events to remove black face masks. They also whisked away people wearing black clothes from the venues, in an attempt to thwart protests. As the removal of black masks drew criticism, Vijayan later said the government had not imposed any such ban.

Peradi had uploaded a Facebook post with a photo of his black-masked face and a note urging the people to wear black masks and clothes for two days. “This is a protest against a frightened fascist,’’ he wrote.

The actor was slated to attend an event organised by PuKaSa, which is known for upholding progressive views, in Kozhikode on Friday. To participate in the event held in memory of a theatre activist, Peradi had taken a break from his shooting schedule in Tamil Nadu and was headed to Kozhikode.

“While I was heading towards Kozhikode, I got a call from PuKaSa saying ‘Hareesh need not take part in the programme in the present political situation’,’’ the actor said.

Explaining the reason behind dropping Peradi from the event, U Hemanth Kumar, PuKaSa Kozhikode district secretary, said the actor’s criticism of the chief minister and the Left government had crossed all limits.

“He reacted against the chief minister in such a manner that he is part of the conspiracy against the chief minister. We are really pained that we had to drop him at the last minute,’’ he said.