Kerala actor assault case: Prosecution seeks 3 weeks’ time to examine memory card containing video

The State Forensic Science Laboratory, which has examined the memory card containing the video of the 2017 sexual assault of a woman actor in Kerala, has reported to the crime branch, which is investigating the case, that the data storage device had been illegally accessed more than once while it was in the custody of various courts.

Subsequently, the prosecution on Wednesday petitioned the High Court seeking three more weeks to complete the further probe into the case of abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor, in which Malayalam actor Dileep is one of the alleged accused.

The time granted for the investigation was supposed to end on July 15, but the prosecution has sought three more weeks against the backdrop of the forensic report. Besides, the prosecution added that the investigating officer has to question retired DGP R Sreelekha, who, in a video, contradicted the findings of the prosecution claiming that Dileep was falsely implicated in the case.

Following a petition from the prosecution, the High Court last week had directed the trial court in Kochi to send the memory card for forensic examination. The police wanted to examine the memory in the wake of the allegation that Dileep himself had watched the visuals of the assault.

The forensic lab was told to examine whether any folder or files in the memory card were accessed after February 18, 2017, a day after the actor was abducted and assaulted, and whether hash value of the video files of the sexual assault on the victim, has changed.

The lab, in its report, to the investigating agency, said that on July 19, 2021, the memory card was used via a Vivo phone in which telegram, WhatsApp and Instagram were installed.

The report further added that on January 9, 2018, the memory card was again connected to a computer, and on December 13, 2018, to another mobile. The last access happened at 10 pm and eight files were found to be viewed. Use of the memory card in mobile phones, a computer and creation of system folder files is the cause of change in hash value of the storage device, the report stated.

However, even though the High Court allowed examination of the memory card, it had observed last week that whether the change in hash value is of any relevance or not cannot be decided or considered at this stage of the proceedings. “The hash value of an electronic document is claimed to be like a fingerprint, ensuring the authenticity of a document. The change in hash value could be due to different reasons. Whether the change in hash value is of any relevance or not cannot be decided or considered at this stage of the proceedings. However, the Court cannot foresee whether or not the prosecution may be called upon to explain the reason for the change in the hash value,” the High Court had satated.