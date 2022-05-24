Kerala actor-abduction case: Survivor raises allegations against political leadership, trial court

The trial and further probe into the alleged 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor took a turn Tuesday with the survivor petitioning the high court against the political leadership of the state government as well as the trial court judge.

When the petition came up before the bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath, the survivor wanted her petition to be sent to another bench.

The survivor pointed out that the probe includes tampering and transmission of memory card (which contained the visuals of the alleged sexual assault) kept in the trial court. “During the relevant time, the trial was conducted by Justice Edappakath, who was then the principal sessions judge in Ernakulam. Hence this court may be pleased to send this writ petition to another bench,’’ the petition stated. Subsequently, Justice Edappagath was relieved from hearing the petition.

She wanted the high court to interdict illegal interference and to ensure a complete, fair and impartial investigation without any unlawful interference from any source. The bench to consider the plea would be decided by Chief Justice S Manikumar.

As the petitioner’s allegation of political interference in the probe kicked up a controversy, ruling CPI(M) said the petition of the survivor was “mysterious as it came when a by-election is slated at Thrikkakara assembly seat next week.”

In her petition, the survivor said the state government has backtracked from its constitutional legal commitment of conducting a fair, free and complete investigation in the case. “Dileep has unlawfully influenced some of the politicians in the ruling front and attempted to interfere with the further investigation in the case and prematurely close the case. The prosecution and the investigating agency are threatened by the political higher ups to end the investigation half way and file the additional final report in a half-cooked manner. This clearly establishes the nexus between the accused and the ruling front,’’ said the petition.

The woman actor said Dileep’s advocates were interfering in the case by tampering evidence and influencing the witnesses. Although the investigating agency had made all attempts to probe into the role of the advocates, that did not happen as the advocates have substantial influence with the ruling government, the petitioner said.

The survivor said, “It is learnt that some assurances were secured by those advocates from the political authorities that the further investigation will not reach them. So also, there is an agenda for the political and administrative higher ups that no investigation is done in respect of the illegal access, tampering and transmission of the contents of the memory card for reasons best known to them.’’

The woman actor, who had earlier demanded in vain to remove the trial court judge, Tuesday raised serious allegations against the judge (Honey M Varghese). The actor said the trial court had never communicated the report regarding the tampering of the memory card (which contained the visuals of the sexual abuse), and the same is a serious misconduct committed by her (the judge).

The actor alleged that even though the Forensic Science Laboratory had submitted report regarding the tampering before the trial court, the judge did not take any action to find out who is the culprit who had tampered the memory card, the reason why the hash value was changed and also how many times the culprits accessed the memory card.

The actor alleged that the conduct of the judge in this case shows that she wanted to illegally help the culprits and she is privy to all the heinous acts.

The time-limit given by the high court to conduct the further probe into the assault case would end on May 31. On 4 April, the investigating officer had petitioned the trial court to get the memory card examined at the Forensic Science Lab. However, the petitioner pointed out that the court has not so far dispatched the card to the Lab.

Hence, the survivor, in her petition, sought a direction from the high court that crime branch police file the additional final report until the report about the memory card is received from the FSL.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said a CPI(M) leader had played the role of middleman in thwarting the probe. “The Government should probe into the serious allegation raised by the survivor. By torpedoing the probe into the assault case, CPI(M) Government has proved that it is anti-woman,’’ Satheesan added.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan said the LDF Government has firmly stood with the survivor. “There is no basis for the allegations against the Government. Let the court itself examine them. It is mysterious that the petition has come when the by-election is going to be held at Thrikkakara,” he said.

The petitioner’s advocate PB Mini said the petition has nothing to do with the by-election. “We have approached the high court as the time given for the investigating agency to complete the further probe would be over by the end of this month. The crime branch has not so far sought more time for completing the ongoing further probe,” she said.