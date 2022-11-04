New Vice-Chancellor of Kerala’s Abdul Kalam Technological University prevented from taking charge

Activists of Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), and employees of pro-Left trade unions on Friday prevented the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University from assuming office.

The other day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had issued an order stating that Dr Ciza Thomas, senior joint director with the state technical education department, would act as the V-C of the university pending appointment of a regular V-C. Khan appointed Dr Thomas disregarding the state government’s recommendation to hand over the charges of V-C to principal secretary (higher education) Ishita Roy.

Activists of the SFI and pro-Left employee unions raised slogans against the newly appointed V-C, registering their protest against the governor’s decision. Dr Thomas has to seek police protection to enter her office. The protesters did not allow her to assume charge by signing the official register at the V-C’s office.

Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan,as Chancellor has ordered that Dr.Ciza Thomas Sr.Jt.Director,https://t.co/i5f6eVxEFY, Kerala shall exercise powers&perform duties of Vice Chancellor,APJAbdulKalam Techological university.Details in notification(image):PRO, KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/b028fEwlqH — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) November 3, 2022

Dr Ciza Thomas told reporters that the protest by the university employees shocked her. “I was given additional charge as the V-C. For the conduct of the exams and to protect the interest of the students, the university should have a V-C. I would act to protect the interest of the students,” she said.

On October 21, the Supreme Court had declared that the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as V-C of the technological university was illegal and against UGC norms. The next day, the government recommended that IAS officer Ishita Roy be given additional charge of the V-C. The governor did not go by the government’s recommendation and appointed Dr Thomas on a temporary basis.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s order, he had also asked V-Cs of ten other universities to step down. The V-Cs then moved the high court, which is yet to take a final decision on the matter.