Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Kerala a terror hotspot, life not safe, says Nadda

Nadda also referred to the controversial Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly on the Lokayukta and alleged that the state government was trying to dilute the official’s powers.

He said the ideology of the CPI(M) and the Left Government has become diluted. (File Photo)

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday claimed that CPM-ruled Kerala has become a hotbed of terror and fringe elements.

Speaking to BJP’s booth-level office-bearers in Thiruvananthapuram, Nadda said: “Kerala has now become a hotspot of terrorism. It has become a hotspot of fringe elements. Ordinary people do not find life safe here. Communal tension is mounting. There is tacit support of the Left government to the people who create violence, who believe in violence and who support violence. State-sponsored lawlessness is one thing which we have to fight.”

He said the ideology of the CPI(M) and the Left Government has become diluted. “There is dynasty rule in the government. A daughter, a son-in-law. The Chief Minister’s family members are getting involved. The ideological dilution of the CPI(M) has reduced the party to corruption and dynasty rule,” he claimed.

Nadda also referred to the controversial Bill passed by the Kerala Assembly on the Lokayukta and alleged that the state government was trying to dilute the official’s powers.

Nadda also said Kerala is entering a debt trap. “The people of Kerala will be in danger because of the policies of the Left,’’ he claimed.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 01:58:14 am
