Kerala govt to re-examine 2019 Cabinet decision on eco-sensitive zones

Amid growing protests, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that it was willing to re-examine a 2019 Cabinet decision to declare 1 km around the boundaries of protected forests, including human settlements, as eco-sensitive zones (ESZs).

Following the June 3 Supreme Court verdict to establish 1-km ESZs around all protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, Kerala has been witnessing widespread protests in the hilly regions of the state. The opposition Congress and the Catholic Church have been leading the agitations, in which the CPI(M) had drawn flak for its 2019 decision.

Explained | How Kerala has struggled to identify buffer zones around its protected forests

On Tuesday, during Question Hour, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the government was ready to re-examine the decision taken on October 23, 2019.

Last week, the Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union Government to drop all human settlements, agricultural areas and civic infrastructure from the purview of the ESZ. The opposition had questioned the Kerala government’s sincerity in addressing the concerns of the farmers in the high ranges of the Western Ghats and the government’s failure to nullify the Cabinet decision of 2019 was construed as CPI(M)’s double standards on the issue.

On Monday, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) had demanded that the state government take an honest and sincere approach on the ESZ issue. “The government should be ready to correct the Cabinet decision of 2019, which favoured declaration of 1 km of area, including human settlements, as ESZ for all protected forest areas. If this decision is not nullified, the proposed modification petition in the Supreme Court would not stand legal scrutiny. The government should prove its sincerity by revoking the Cabinet decision of 2019,” the KCBC said in a press release.

After the June 3 verdict, to allay the fears of the farmers and people living close to protected forest areas, the state government decided to submit a modification petition in the Supreme Court, as well as to approach the Central Empowered Committee to get exemptions on the verdict.