Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Kerala: 7 Vice Chancellors approach HC against show-cause notice issued by Governor

The Kerala Governor had issued these notices citing a Supreme Court order passed on October 21 which had declared illegal the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as the V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram as it was in violation of University Grants Commission norms

The Kerala High Court (file)

Seven Vice Chancellors on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court against the show-cause notice issued to them by Governor Arif Muhammad Khan.

Khan on October 24  had served show cause notices to V-Cs of nine universities in Kerala and asked them to explain why their appointment should not be declared illegal. They were asked to respond by November 3. The next day, V-Cs of two more universities – Sree Narayana Guru Open University, and Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation & Technology – were sent notices and were told to respond by November 4.

Khan had alleged the violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms in their appointment process as they were “either appointed from single-name panels or recommended by the search/ selection committee with non-academician as member”.

The Vice Chancellors have sought to cancel the notice and have contended that it is illegal. A single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran will consider the plea today.

The Governor had issued these notices citing a Supreme Court order passed on October 21 which had declared illegal the appointment of Dr M S Rajasree as the V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram as it was in violation of UGC norms.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:47:42 am
