Kerala: 50 migrant workers arrested for attack on police in Kochi

The Kerala Police on Monday arrested 26 more migrant workers in connection with the alleged attack on a police team and the torching of a police vehicle on Christmas night in Kochi, taking the total number of arrests to 50.

On Saturday night, migrant workers lodged in camps by garment major Kitex Group at Kizhakkambalam near Kochi ganged up in groups in their premises and clashed with each other over Christmas celebrations. They allegedly hit the streets, attacked the police who had come to check on the clashes and torched a vehicle.

On Sunday, the police recorded the arrest of 24 migrant workers in connection with the incident.

Ernakulam rural police said they have arrested 26 more migrant workers on Monday after ascertaining their role in the violence. Two cases have been registered; one murder attempt case pertaining to the attack on the police and another related to destroying police vehicles.

The visuals of the vandalism are being examined to ascertain the role of more migrant workers in the vandalism, said the police.

Kitex Group managing director, Sabu M Jacob said that the labour camp has 1,200 migrant workers. “The workers from Nagaland and Manipur conducted a Christmas carol on Saturday night at the camp… As it was late at night, another section of workers questioned the event, leading to a clash among the workers. The incident is unprecedented at the camp. They might have gone on a rampage under the influence of drugs or liquor,” Jacob said.

He said the security at the camp could not control the situation as the workers targeted them as well, so later the police were called in. However, the workers attacked the police as well, Jacob said.

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty said on Sunday that apart from the police, the labour department would also probe into the incident.

“What we realise is that workers rioted during the Christmas celebrations. The district labour officer has begun the probe. It is a stray incident and things are under control,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) and Congress blamed Kitex for the violence. Notably, Kitex has been ruling the Kizhakkambalam village panchayat since 2015 after fielding candidates under the banner of its charitable organisation Twenty20. It did so after defeating both CPI(M) and Congress.

Local CPI(M) legislator P V Sreenijin said the company management cannot evade responsibility for the incident. “It must be checked if any lethal weapons are stocked at the labour camp. When the [state] government acted upon the complaints from local people against the workers, Kitex tried to raise a hue and cry saying that the government is harassing investors and hence, the officials had to recoil from the inspections at the company,’’ he said.

Sreenijin was referring to the inspections several state departments conducted at the Kitex premises in September. The company later shifted its proposed apparel park to Telangana, alleging that Kerala is not investor-friendly.