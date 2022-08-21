Kerala 2018 lynching: Bail of 12 men cancelled

A trial court in Kerala on Saturday cancelled the bail of 12 accused in the 2018 lynching of a mentally-challenged tribal youth, after the court found that they tried to influence the witnesses.

The Special Court at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district acted upon a petition moved by the prosecution after 14 witnesses out of 16 tried, turned hostile.

The bail was granted by the high court. Trial court judge K M Ratheesh Kumar said: “…I believe that the HC will never unnecessarily harass subordinate offices if the order is supported by valid reasons…every judicial officer is expected to discharge his duties without fear or favour.”