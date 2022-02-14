scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Kerala: 1 killed, 2 injured after bomb goes off at wedding function

Police said, according to the locals, on Saturday night, there was a dispute at the bridegroom's house over a musical event held as part of wedding celebrations. The victim, Jishnu and a few others clashed with another group of people.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
February 14, 2022 3:13:57 am
The victim was identified as Jishnu, a resident of of Eachur village in the district, police said.

A 26-year-old man died while two others were injured in a bomb blast that took place at a wedding procession in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday, police said.

Kannur city police commissioner R Elango said, “It was a blast…We are investigating how a bomb blast happened in a marriage celebration.’’

The victim was identified as Jishnu, a resident of of Eachur village in the district, police said.

The blast took place at Thottada, Kannur on Sunday afternoon when a wedding party was returning to bridegroom’s home after the function. The victim was a friend of the  groom.

Police said, according to the locals, on Saturday night, there was a dispute at the bridegroom’s house over a musical event held as part of wedding celebrations. The victim, Jishnu and a few others clashed with another group of people. However, later in the night, the dispute was resolved.

Police said they are looking at the CCTV footage and trying to verify the statement of a few eye witnesses that the bomb was hurled by Jishnu’s group and it accidentally hit him after missing the target. “After the bomb blast, Jishnu’s friends were in hurry to escape from the scene. Two others-Hemant and Aravind– suffered injuries. We are investigating whether Jishnu and his friends had come for the marriage procession on Sunday with weapons and explosives to settle scores…,’’ said police sources. The police said that once the injured persons are questioned, further details, including identities of the other members of the attacking group, would be revealed.        With PTI inputs

