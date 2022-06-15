Kerala: Cop who warned mosque committee of action against hate speech removed as SHO

The Kerala government on Wednesday removed an inspector as station house officer (SHO) of a police station in Kannur district on charges of issuing a notice to a local masjid warning that there should not be any hate speech during the Friday namaz in the backdrop of the controversy surrounding former BJP spokesperson’s alleged comments insulting the Prophet.

The SHO of Mayyil police station, Biju Prakash, had issued the notice to a local masjid committee against the backdrop of the “situation prevailing in the country in the wake of the row over the remarks on the Prophet”. It said that there should not be any hate speech that “shatters communal harmony in the region”.

The SHO,in the notice, said that action would be taken against people who indulge in such speeches. The notice, however, evoked protest from various Muslim outfits.

An official release from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said that the notice of the SHO was against the policy of the LDF government. “The SHO had issued the notice without understanding the government policy. Hence, the DGP (director general of police) has removed him from duty,’’ it said.

“The government does not believe that communal propaganda is going on at masjids. All should cooperate with the government considering the importance of communal harmony,” the release said.

“Certain forces are trying to create communal tension in the country. At this stage, it is vital to protect peaceful life and harmony,” it added.