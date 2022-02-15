Kannur blast death result of wedding prank: Police

THE DEATH of a youth in a crude bomb blast during a wedding procession in Kannur district on Sunday was the result of a wedding prank, according to police. Such dangerous pranks continue to persist in several parts of north Kerala despite awareness campaigns, a police officer said.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Jishnu died on the spot when a crude bomb, hurled to create a scare during the marriage procession, fell on him. This took place barely 100 metres from the bridegroom’s house. Three others sustained severe injuries.

The police probe has found that the bomb was hurled by one of Jishnu’s friends, who was part of the bridegroom’s entourage.

Confirming findings of the probe, Kannur city DCP Prince Abraham said, “In the past, police and other organisations conducted awareness campaigns against such uncivilized practices. Now, we may have to think of resuming such programmes.”

Wedding pranks are played by friends of the bridegroom, generally meant to make fun of the bride, bridegroom, their families or guests or give them embarrassing moments. Often such incidents end up in annoying moments for the hosts as well as the guests.

Some of the pranks are: bride and bridegroom forced to walk barefoot, removing window or door of their bedroom, taking the couple out of the car and forcing them to sit in the bucket of an earth-mover, and busting powerful crackers.

Referring to the Kannur incident, sources said on the eve of the marriage, several men had dressed up as women and danced, creating nuisance for even the women.

“The youth who got killed along with his friends had been active at the bridegroom’s house on the eve of marriage. From another village, they were also involved in an argument with the bridegroom’s neighbours over playing music. The tiff had resulted in a scuffle, but was settled before the wedding eve celebrations were over,” said a source.

“Jishnu and his friends had brought crackers and it appears they also made some crude bombs for the marriage day. They wanted to scare the people, but it resulted in the death of one of them.”

CPI(M) legislator M Vijin, who represents Kalliasseri assembly segment in Kannur, said there should be strong awareness programme against this practice. “The incidents have come down. But a section of youngsters behave under the influence of drugs and liquor, causing uncomfortable moments during marriage celebrations. The families of the couple would have limitations to intervene openly. If someone questions such mischief, the situation may go out of control,” he said.

Kannur district Congress president Martin George alleged that those involved in the blast got training from the CPI(M) in bomb making. “It took only six hours for the gang to come with bombs for a marriage procession and dance along with the guests keeping the explosive in their custody. The gang members, including Jishnu, were CPI(M) sympathizers.”