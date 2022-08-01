Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA court sentences two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, another to six years

A special NIA court in Kerala’s Kochi Monday sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and another to six years after they were found guilty of torching a bus in Kalamassery in 2005 demanding the release of People’s Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nasser Mahdani.

One of the convicted men is suspected Lashar-e-Toiba militant Tadiyantavide Nazir, a former close aide of Mahdani, who had been involved in several terror cases in Kerala and elsewhere.

The court sentenced Nazir and another accused Sabir Buhari to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while another accused Thajudeen was handed six years of rigorous imprisonment. Nazir was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Last week, the NIA court had found the three men guilty in the Kalamassery bus burning case. The trial of other alleged accused in the case, including Mahdani’s wife Sufiya, is pending in court.

The three men were booked under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences, like waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16(1)(b) (punishment for the terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The state police had probed the case initially, but NIA took over it after the formation of the agency.

As per the prosecution, a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus plying between Kochi and Salem was waylaid by a gang and torched at Kalamassery near Kochi on September 9, 2005. The bus was torched after passengers were forced to get off the vehicle. This, they said, was in retaliation to the delay in releasing Mahdani from jail who was then an undertrial in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case.

The NIA charge sheet said the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Mahdani. “The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005, at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufiya, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus,” said the NIA.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 14 people in 2010. One of the accused, Muhammed Sabir, a native of Kannur, is still absconding. Another accused Abdul Rahim was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara in 2008 while trying to cross the border for terror training.