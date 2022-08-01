scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Kalamassery bus burning case: NIA court sentences two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, another to six years

Last week, the NIA court had found the three men guilty in the Kalamassery bus burning case. The trial of other alleged accused in the case, including Mahdani’s wife Sufiya, is pending in court.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 1, 2022 1:07:56 pm
nia court keralaThe NIA charge sheet said the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Mahdani.

A special NIA court in Kerala’s Kochi Monday sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and another to six years after they were found guilty of torching a bus in Kalamassery in 2005 demanding the release of People’s Democratic Party chairman Abdul Nasser Mahdani.

One of the convicted men is suspected Lashar-e-Toiba militant Tadiyantavide Nazir, a former close aide of Mahdani, who had been involved in several terror cases in Kerala and elsewhere.

The court sentenced Nazir and another accused Sabir Buhari to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, while another accused Thajudeen was handed six years of rigorous imprisonment. Nazir was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh.

Last week, the NIA court had found the three men guilty in the Kalamassery bus burning case. The trial of other alleged accused in the case, including Mahdani’s wife Sufiya, is pending in court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

The three men were booked under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences, like waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 16(1)(b) (punishment for the terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The state police had probed the case initially, but NIA took over it after the formation of the agency.

As per the prosecution, a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus plying between Kochi and Salem was waylaid by a gang and torched at Kalamassery near Kochi on September 9, 2005. The bus was torched after passengers were forced to get off the vehicle. This, they said, was in retaliation to the delay in releasing Mahdani from jail who was then an undertrial in the 1998 Coimbatore blast case.

The NIA charge sheet said the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Mahdani. “The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005, at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufiya, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus,” said the NIA.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against 14 people in 2010. One of the accused, Muhammed Sabir, a native of Kannur, is still absconding. Another accused Abdul Rahim was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara in 2008 while trying to cross the border for terror training.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

2

Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

3

Illegal cash: Jharkhand MLAs held, colleague blames Sarma

4

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

5

On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI

Featured Stories

August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
On food inflation, the humble tomato has challenged the mighty RBI
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
PM and President’s photos in govt ads: Supreme Court ruling, High Court i...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Back from obscurity, Simranjit Singh Mann ruffles feathers; next target: ...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Salman Khan gets Arms license after request citing death threats

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook
From NYT

For India’s effort to ban disposable plastic, one state offers a playbook

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan
Hyderabad

Musi flood a call to protect river, integrate locals in development plan

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

I have a strong association with Jharkhand: Rasika Dugal

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Chess robot that broke child’s finger faces shutdown

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

Rains, falling prices prompt farmers to shift from pulses to cotton

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories
Express Opinion

Naysayers are wrong, India does have success stories

Premium
The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable
Express Opinion

Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue shoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement