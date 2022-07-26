scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

K-Rail: Didn’t approve SIA, Railway Board tells HC

The railway board submitted the affidavit after the High Court on June 9 directed the Centre to disclose whether Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd had been instructed by the board, not to be part of the SIA for the purpose of the project.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 26, 2022 1:59:50 am
The affidavit, submitted by Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu, said the Railway has neither approved nor concurred with the SIA, and survey was being conducted by the Kerala government. (File Photo)

THE RAILWAY board on Monday, in an affidavit, told the High Court that it has neither approved nor concurred with the social impact assessment (SIA) and survey was being held by the Kerala government for the proposed semi high-speed rail corridor, K-Rail.

The railway board submitted the affidavit after the High Court on June 9 directed the Centre to disclose whether Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd had been instructed by the board, not to be part of the SIA for the purpose of the project.

The affidavit, submitted by Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu, said the Railway has neither approved nor concurred with the SIA, and survey was being conducted by the Kerala government.

Under the Act, when a state government is conducting a SIA, the Centre has no role in it. However, if the K-Rail Corporation, being a company, is involved in the SIA and spending its funds for the purpose, such expenditure will be at its own risk and responsibility. “It is reiterated that, so far, no approval has been granted by the Railway Board for the project and, therefore, any action for acquisition of land taken by any authority is premature,” said the affidavit.

