K-Rail: Didn’t approve SIA, Railway Board tells HC

July 26, 2022 1:59:50 am
THE RAILWAY board on Monday, in an affidavit, told the High Court that it has neither approved nor concurred with the social impact assessment (SIA) and survey was being held by the Kerala government for the proposed semi high-speed rail corridor, K-Rail.
The railway board submitted the affidavit after the High Court on June 9 directed the Centre to disclose whether Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd had been instructed by the board, not to be part of the SIA for the purpose of the project.
The affidavit, submitted by Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu, said the Railway has neither approved nor concurred with the SIA, and survey was being conducted by the Kerala government.
Under the Act, when a state government is conducting a SIA, the Centre has no role in it. However, if the K-Rail Corporation, being a company, is involved in the SIA and spending its funds for the purpose, such expenditure will be at its own risk and responsibility. “It is reiterated that, so far, no approval has been granted by the Railway Board for the project and, therefore, any action for acquisition of land taken by any authority is premature,” said the affidavit.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
India, Pak, Bangladesh can reunite, says Manohar Lal Khattar
Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Review suspension of ACP held on graft charges within 6 weeks, govt told
Bombay HC asks DLSAs to go on surprise inspection in schools to check menstrual hygiene facilities
28-yr-old man held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
Days after six kanwariyas hit by bus, Hathras SP transferred
Horoscope Today, July 26, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Malegaon blast case witness turns hostile, tells court he never gave a statement to state ATS
Moradabad village tense after residents ‘object to route taken by kanwariyas’
Frenkie De Jong should consider legal action vs Barcelona: Neville
Adityanath showers flowers on kanwariyas during aerial survey
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt