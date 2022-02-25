50 Indian students leave for Romania border for evacuation, 50 others wait for their turn

A batch of 50 Indian students stranded in the western Ukraine city of Chernivtsi has moved towards the Romanian border for evacuation, said an Indian student.

Varsha Wilson, who is waiting for her turn, said 50 students have left by road for Porubne-Siret, the Romanian border, and another batch of 50 is waiting to be taken out.

Wilson, a medical student from Kerala, said, “They (embassy) have sent out two lists of students for evacuation. The officials have sent a location map and 50 students have already boarded a bus for the border. Another group of 50 has been identified for the next bus. They are waiting to move out as soon as the vehicle reaches,” she said.

She said her hostel is in Chernivtsi city and houses around 200 Indian students. “Our life in this part of Ukraine is normal. However, there are strict instructions to the students not to venture out of the hostel premises. Shops are open and at present, there is no shortage of provisions,” Wilson added.