Holed up in cellars, Indian students await evacuation from Ukraine

INDIAN STUDENTS stranded in Ukraine capital Kyiv and north eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday woke up to heavy shelling from Russian forces. Hundreds of Indian students in Kyiv retreated to underground cellars after missiles hit residential apartments in the city even as their counterparts in the worst-hit Kharkiv continued to languish in underground metros for the third consecutive day.

Muhammed Afsal, a medical student at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, said there have been heavy shelling early morning.

“We woke up hearing blasts, which shattered our belief that we are safe. Hostel staff herded all of us to the bunker. During the day, many of us stood near the entrance of the bunker only to rush back to the underground cellar at the sound of siren.’’

A native of Kannur, Muhammed said in the last two days, they survived on a single meal a day. “We fear the battle would prolong. Today, when there was respite from shelling, we were allowed to stock provisions from a nearby shop. It would be enough for another two days, but shops are also getting empty,’’ he said.

Fahad Rahman, an Indian student at Kyiv Medical University, said the reports about missile attacks on apartments had made everyone panic. “Today, we saw gun-toting civilians on roads, indicating that war is at our doorstep. Supermarkets were opened for a few hours after the shelling subsided,” he said.

Last night, Fahad said, they rolled out mattresses on the floor and slept. As there were not enough blankets to fight the nipping cold, window curtains, removed from our hostel rooms, were used as cover, he said, adding most of the 400-odd students slept wearing masks to avoid dust in the cellar.

Sherin Fathima Siddique, along with 180-odd others have been staying at Peremoha metro station in Kharkiv since Thursday noon. The situation is not different in other metro stations in the north eastern city of Ukraine. “We are yet to hear any official communication about evacuation. Stock of food and water are dwindling fast. Today, when shops were opened for a few hours, a few of us managed to stock provisions.’’

Sherin, a native of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu, said they rush to nearby hostels in small batches to cook food, get refreshed and charge their mobiles. “In this hour of uncertainty, the only solace is that we are staying in a community. But we are eagerly waiting to hear about evacuation,’’ she said.

At Kyiv on Saturday, Indians saw other foreign nationals, particularly Arabs and Africans, being evacuated by trains to Poland. Now, most in the bunkers at the university hostels are Indians.

Shajas Shahal, a prominent education consultant for Indian students in Ukraine, said it would be difficult to evacuate Indians from Kharkiv via road.

“Kharkiv region has around 4,500 Indian students at present. They have to pass through Kyiv to reach any of the border destinations for the evacuation. Bridges between Kharkiv and Kyiv have been destroyed. The only option is to move to the Russian side from Kharkiv. If Russia conquers Kharkiv, Indians in the north eastern part can be taken to Russia for evacuation.’’

Shajas said nobody was ready to take a risk at this moment. “Even railway lines are under threat. We don’t have a word from the Indian embassy about shifting us out of Kharkiv,” he said.