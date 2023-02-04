In wedding vows of Kerala officer couple: Sponsoring orphans

For Indian Postal Service officer Shivam Tyagi and Indian Revenue Service officer Arya R Nair, marriage was a quiet, simple affair at a sub-registrar office in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Sans celebrations and milling guests, they tied the knot on January 27 under the Special Marriage Act. In another noble gesture, they sponsored the educational expenses of 20 inmates of an orphanage.

Arya, an IRS officer of 2021 batch, says the decision to abandon festivities connected with marriage was a difficult one. “Every relative and friend of mine has been waiting for the day of the marriage. They were all eager to have a celebration running for two to three days, as that is the prevailing trend in Kerala,’’ she said.

Arya, now undergoing training, said her parents, both retired from the government service, could not initially stomach the idea of a simple wedding. “It was quite natural as they had attended several marriage functions and they felt it should be reciprocated by inviting all. Our decision to meet the educational expenses of the orphans did not go well with the relatives, either. But now everyone is appreciating us,’’ she said.

An engineering graduate, Arya said her decision would give confidence to several prospective brides and bridegrooms to say no to costly weddings. “Youngsters should show the courage to withstand society’s pressure to conduct extravagant marriage functions,’’ she said.

Shivam Tyagi, a native of Delhi, belongs to the 2020 batch of the Indian Postal Service. Posted at SSP in Ahmedabad, Shivam said, “The idea of simple marriage came from Arya. It was a culture shock for my relatives who had been expecting a days-long celebration. In the coming years also, we would help the students at the orphanage to meet their educational expenses. Our gesture would not be limited to the marriage occasion alone,’’ he said.

On January 28, a day after the marriage, the couple flew to Delhi to meet Shivam’s family members. On Thursday, Shivam rejoined work in Ahmedabad while Arya also got transferred to the Gujarat city for training.