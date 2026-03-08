In Kerala, Rahul Gandhi accuses PM of being ‘afraid of Epstein files’; says CPI(M) is ‘controlled by Modi’

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having “betrayed the country” with the recent treaty with the US.

Speaking at a public meeting held to mark the conclusion of the Congress statewide political tour “Puthu Yuga Yatra”, ahead of the Assembly elections, Gandhi said: “I’m confident that Narendra Modi would not sell the Indian farmer and Indian data under normal circumstances. The only reason that the Prime Minister has done this deal is that he has been compromised. Around 3.5 million Epstein files are yet to be released and the PM is terrified that the US will release those files”.

He went on to allege: “Anil Ambani, who is close to the PM, is in those files. (Union Minister) Hardeep Puri’s name is there. On the US side, there is a criminal case against Adani. The Prime Minister is terrified that the finances of BJP and his finances will be revealed to the people of India. That is why the PM was panicking and signed the treaty with the US”.

Lashing out at Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), Rahul claimed it was being “controlled by Modi”. “If you ask the workers of CPM this question, they will admit that what I am saying is correct. I want to understand why the CBI and ED take action against Opposition politicians but do not take action against the chief minister of Kerala. I have 36 cases against me and I have been interrogated by ED for 55 hours continuously. Why has the ED not taken any action on the CM of Kerala? The reason is they are working together,” he alleged, adding that the Kerala CPI(M) and BJP are “partners and working together to defeat the (Congress-led) UDF”.

Communism has gone from the Communist government in Kerala, he alleged.

“It is a corporate government that is against the farmers and small traders. You can ask the CPI(M) party workers to change the party name from CPIM to corporate party of India,” he claimed.

Referring to the Sabarimala gold theft scandal, Rahul said multiple leaders of CPI(M) are in jail in connection with the case, but the investigation has been stopped, adding that the Congress would take strict action if it came to power in the state.

The speech drew a sharp response from the CPI(M), with its Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas criticising Gandhi’s call for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrest.

“Rahul won’t specify what exactly the CM has done to warrant arrest by ED or CBI! Yet he has the audacity to repeatedly call for Pinarayi Vijayan’s arrest—recycling the same baseless allegations that conveniently align with BJP’s attacks on the Left. He boasts about being grilled by the ED for hours in cases like National Herald—so why hasn’t he been arrested? Is it because of some unholy nexus with the BJP leadership?” he asked on X.