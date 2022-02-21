In Kerala college, student in hijab scores poll win

At a time when the hijab controversy is raging in coastal Karnataka, a Muslim woman from an orthodox family in Kerala’s Kasaragod district has been elected as general secretary of her college union as a candidate of SFI, the student wing of CPI(M).

Ayshath Mahsoona, 21, a practising Muslim who wears hijab, was in a close contest against BJP’s student wing ABVP and the MSF of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). She is the first Muslim woman to win the college union election as an SFI candidate in the 64-year-long history of Government College in Kasaragod which is not far from the city of Mangaluru in Karnataka.

Of the 1,700-odd students at the college, 500 are from the Muslim community, most of them being women.

“I faced opposition from the Muslim community and the MSF for working with the SFI. The IUML and its outfits campaigned that the Communists are against religion and every Muslims girl should stay with MSF. However, nearly three dozen Muslim girls in the college have now become part of the SFI, daring the orthodox elements,’’ said Ayshath, whose father is a trader.

Ayshath said she was always chary of getting involved in Left politics.

“I haven’t so far taken part in any SFI event outside the campus. There is immense pressure from the community against joining hands with the SFI. I wanted to change that mindset and many of my friends are ready to come out of the community’s diktats over political choices,’’ she said.

Her parents, she said, were really scared of the community despite their Left leanings. “When I was a class 12 student, I had attended a camp of National Service Scheme, which angered a local Muslim cleric who said no Muslim girl should take part in such events,’’ she recalled.