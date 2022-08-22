IMD issues yellow alert for Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday issued a yellow alert for Kerala, with heavy rainfall (7 – 11 cm in 24 hours) likely to occur over one or two places in the state from August 23 to 25. The state will also experience thunderstorm with lightning. Lakshadweep will also witness similar weather from August 22 to 25.
While Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Wayanad are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall; Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts are expected to receive heavy isolated rainfall from August 23.
During the first week of August, a red alert was declared in 8 districts of Kerala by the IMD as rains continued to lash various parts of the state and disrupted the day-to-day lives of the people. Roads were flooded and caved in and many got displaced from their homes to relief camps.
The inclement weather in the state resulted in water levels of rivers like Chalakkudi, Pampa, Manimala and Achankovil rising close to or crossing danger levels.
Since August 1, extremely heavy spells of rain have been recorded over Thrissur district with Enamakkal recording 225.6 mm, followed by Kodungallur (210 mm), and Chalakudy (213 mm).
Other high rainfall areas across the state were located in Idukki, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kollam districts. These include Aluva (184 mm), Peerumedu (154.4 mm), Piravom (146 mm), Kochi (138.2 mm), Thodupuzha (113.2 mm) , Aryankavu (95 mm), Kanjirapally (85.4 mm) and Munnar (70.6 mm).
