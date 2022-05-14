IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, state govt sounds alert

The Kerala Government Saturday sounded an alert in many districts after the IMD predicted heavy rains across Kerala for the next three days.

A red alert has been declared in central Kerala’s Ernakulam and Idukki districts, where IMD has predicted extremely heavy rains. Besides, an orange alert has been sounded in six other districts where heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted for the next two days.

Chief Secretary V P Joy Saturday convened an emergency meeting of the heads of all departments to review the preparedness of the state machinery. The state disaster management authority has suggested opening of control rooms in all taluk headquarters against the backdrop of the heavy rains predicted for the next three days.

The state has been witnessing isolated heavy spells over the last five days. The fireworks of Thrissur pooram, which was scheduled for Saturday night, was postponed due to the rains. The fireworks, a major attraction of the annual cultural festival, should have been held on May 11 but was postponed to Saturday (May 14) due to adverse weather.

The IMD data on rainfall showed that Kerala has already received excess rainfall during the period from March 1 to May 14. The normal rainfall for Kerala during this period is 213.7 mm but the actual rainfall was 369.3 mm, recording a departure of 73 per cent. Of the 14 districts, six have reported excess rainfall.

IMD has predicted that the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is expected on May 27, nearly four days in advance of its normal date, June 1.