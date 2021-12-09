Officer from Kerala, who died in Coonoor crash, had played key role in 2018 flood-rescue missions

37-year-old Junior warrant officer A Pradeep, who is one of those who were killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, was celebrating his son’s birthday back home in Kerala four days ago.

A native of Ponnukkara in Thrissur district, Pradeep was posted at the IAF station in Sulur near Coimbatore. Pradeep had come home to celebrate his son’s birthday and visit his father Arakkal Radhakrishan, who is on life support due to chronic pulmonary disease.

Puthur panchayat president Mini Unnikrishnan said Pradeep had called his mother Kmari on Tuesday and spoken about the VIP chopper ride to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. “He was here four days back for his son’s birthday celebrations and to spend time with his bed-ridden father,” she said.

Pradeep had joined the Air Force in 2002 and had been stationed all around the country. He had been staying with his wife Sreelakshmi and two kids at IAF’s staff quarters in Sulur.

During the devastating floods of 2018 in Kerala, he had been part of the Air Force’s team which took part in the rescue operations. The state government had honoured him for being part of the missions that airlifted thousands of people during the floods. Prior to that, he had also taken part in several rescue missions in North India.