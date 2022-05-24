Husband convicted in death that sparked Kerala anti-dowry drive

An additional sessions court in Kollam on Monday held a former state employee guilty for causing the dowry death of his wife, in a sensational case that shook the state and sparked an anti-dowry campaign.

Kiran Kumar was convicted under various sections of the IPC including 304-B, which deals with dowry deaths.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced Tuesday.

Kumar’s wife, Vismaya V Nair, an ayurvedic medical student, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Kollam in June last year. She was 22.

Following the incident, Kumar was dismissed from his job in the state motor department as an additional vehicle inspector.

The death had sent shock waves through Kerala and triggered a vocal campaign against dowry which saw Governor Arif Mohammed Khan sit on a day-long fast at the Raj Bhavan.

Khan also instructed universities in the state to make students file an undertaking declaring they would not seek or give dowry; and cancel their degrees if they are ever convicted in a dowry case.

Kiran and Vismaya got married in May, 2020. Sources in the police said Kumar was harassing Vismaya as he was unhappy with a Rs 11-lakh car gifted by Vismaya’s father, Trivikraman Nair.

He also thought he “deserved more” than the 1.25 acres of land and 100 gold sovereigns given to him as dowry, the sources added.