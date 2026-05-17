How Satheesan got sulking Chennithala on board in Kerala

While KC Venugopal welcomed the nomination of VD Satheesan as the chief minister, Ramesh Chennithala has not so far reacted to the high command’s decision. (File Photo)

THE CABINET formation of the newly elected Congress-led UDF government in Kerala gained momentum on Saturday after senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala decided to join the V D Satheesan team.

Chennithala, who lost in the race to the Chief Minister’s post, decided to join the Cabinet after CM-designate Satheesan expressed his readiness to surrender the home portfolio to the senior leader, said sources.

Satheesan, who has already extended an olive branch to the upset leaders in the party, held discussions with Chennithala twice in two days. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and former KPCC president K Sudhakaran also met Chennithala to convince him to join the Cabinet.