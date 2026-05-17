How Satheesan got sulking Chennithala on board in Kerala
The veteran leader, who lost in the race to the Chief Minister’s post in Kerala, decided to join the Cabinet after Satheesan expressed his readiness to surrender the home portfolio to the senior leader, sources say
THE CABINET formation of the newly elected Congress-led UDF government in Kerala gained momentum on Saturday after senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala decided to join the V D Satheesan team.
Chennithala, who lost in the race to the Chief Minister’s post, decided to join the Cabinet after CM-designate Satheesan expressed his readiness to surrender the home portfolio to the senior leader, said sources.
Satheesan, who has already extended an olive branch to the upset leaders in the party, held discussions with Chennithala twice in two days. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and former KPCC president K Sudhakaran also met Chennithala to convince him to join the Cabinet.
After meeting the senior leaders, Chennithala told the media, “I am a true Congress leader who acts as per the direction of the party.” Satheesan chipped in, “No one is unnecessarily stubborn”.
The Congress has not officially announced the names of ministers in the 21-member Cabinet, including the Chief Minister. AICC general secretary in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi said discussions are still going on. The final list of the UDF ministers will be handed over to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.
The IUML, the second leading ally in the UDF, has demanded five Cabinet berths, regional Christian party Kerala Congress has sought two and other allies want one each. The Congress has not announced whether the IUML will be allotted five Cabinet slots or not.
From the Congress camp, names doing the rounds for Cabinet berths are K Muraleedharan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, A P Anil Kumar, Sunny Joseph, P C Vishnunath, Chandy Oommen, M Liju and Bindu Krishna. The Congress ministers will be selected after giving due representation to the camps of Satheesan, Chennithala and Venugopal, besides regional and community factors, said the sources.
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Chennithala had served as state Home Minister from 2014 to 2016 in the Oommen Chandy government. During his two terms, former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had held the home and vigilance portfolios. However, in 2006 when the then CPI(M) government was led by veteran leader V S Achuthanandan, the party had handed over the home portfolio to senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan since the party was not inclined to consign complete control of the government to the CM.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More