scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

PFI dissolves organisation hours after ban, says accept govt’s decision

The Union home ministry had on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associate organisations for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

PFIMHA had on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associate organisations, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and the Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (file)

Hours after the Union government banned the Popular Front of India and its associate outfits, the PFI on Wednesday announced the disbanding of the organisation.

In a statement, PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sattar said the organisation was disbanded after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification banning it. “As law-abiding citizens of the country, we accept the decision of the Home Ministry,” he added.

“The PFI has been working with a clear vision for the socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the underprivileged, downtrodden and marginalised sections of the society for the past three decades. But as law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organisation accepts the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also informs all its former members and the general public that the Popular Front of India has been disbanded. All members of the Popular Front of India are requested to cease their activities since the publication of the notification,’’ he said.

MHA had on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associate organisations, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and the Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

The ban came a day after the second nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit in five days with police teams across seven states conducting raids on Tuesday and detaining or arresting more than 270 people with alleged links to the radical outfit.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:38:31 pm
Next Story

Union Cabinet approves 3-month extension for PMGKAY

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement