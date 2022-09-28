PFI dissolves organisation hours after ban, says accept govt’s decision

Hours after the Union government banned the Popular Front of India and its associate outfits, the PFI on Wednesday announced the disbanding of the organisation.

In a statement, PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sattar said the organisation was disbanded after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification banning it. “As law-abiding citizens of the country, we accept the decision of the Home Ministry,” he added.

“The PFI has been working with a clear vision for the socio-economic and cultural empowerment of the underprivileged, downtrodden and marginalised sections of the society for the past three decades. But as law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organisation accepts the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It also informs all its former members and the general public that the Popular Front of India has been disbanded. All members of the Popular Front of India are requested to cease their activities since the publication of the notification,’’ he said.

MHA had on Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associate organisations, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and the Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ban came a day after the second nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit in five days with police teams across seven states conducting raids on Tuesday and detaining or arresting more than 270 people with alleged links to the radical outfit.