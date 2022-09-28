Home ministry order lists murders and attacks by PFI cadres in Kerala

In its notification banning the Popular Front of India, the home ministry has listed several killings and brutal attacks that it said the hardline organisation’s cadres had carried out to “disturb peace and create a reign of terror in people’s mind”.

Here are the cases from Kerala that have figured in the list. The ministry said “investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts. Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include the chopping off of the limb of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property”.

T J Joseph’s palm chopped

The attack on Professor T J Joseph of Newman College, Thodupuzha, was one of the most shocking crimes associated with the PFI. Joseph was attacked on 4 July, 2010, by a gang of PFI members, months after he allegedly insulted the Prophet in a question paper he had set for an exam at the college. Police had arrested Joseph over the question paper and he had been on bail when a gang waylaid his car, pulled him out and chopped off his right palm in front of his family members. He was facing threats from right-wing elements, but did not have any police cover.

Police arrested 28 persons. Later, the NIA took over the case after invoking sections of the UAPA against the accused. In 2015, a special court in Kochi found 13 persons guilty of murder attempt and other charges, but acquitted 18 others. Ten of the guilty were awarded imprisonment for eight years and others three-two years.

Reacting to the ban, Joseph said he would prefer silence. “Many of the victims of the PFI attacks are no more. Maintaining silence, I pledge my support to all the victims of PFI attacks. The ban is a political decision. Let political leaders react to it,’’ he said.

Nandu R Krishna murder (2021)

RSS worker Nandu R Krishna, a native of Vayalar in Alappuzha, was hacked to death by a gang of PFI men on February 24, 2021. He was killed following a clash between RSS and PFI men. Days before the clash, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a BJP rally in Kasargod where he said Islamist terrorism posed a threat to Kerala. A clash ensued as PFI-SDPI men raised provocative slogans and RSS men protested against them. Three other RSS men were injured in the incident.

Abhimanyu murder (2018)

Abhimanyu, a Dalit SFI leader at Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, was stabbed to death by a gang involving cadres of the PFI and its student wing, the Campus Front of India, on July 1, 2018, following a dispute over drawing graffiti on the college’s walls. Police booked 16 accused, some of whom are still absconding. One of the arrested accused, Manaf, had been acquitted in the hand-chopping case.

Sanjith murder (2021)

RSS worker S Sanjith (27), a native of Elapully in Palakkad, was hacked to death by a PFI gang on November 15, 2021. Police arrested 12 PFI men and submitted a chargesheet in the case. In April this year, a PFI man named Subair was hacked to death in Palakkad “in retaliation for” the RSS mandal boudhik pramukh’s murder. Hours later, PFI men killed BJP worker Sreenivasan.