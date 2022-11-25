Hero worship of football stars is against Islam, says Kerala Sunni clerics’ body

As FIFA World Cup frenzy sweeps Kerala as elsewhere, a Muslim outfit Friday called for restraint and warned the faithful against hero worship, which is un-Islamic.

Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Khatib committee, an organisation of Sunni clerics who deliver sermons during Friday prayers at mosques, asked the clerics to enlighten the faithful against the football madness and squandering money to erect huge cutouts of players.

The committee, in its message to the clerics during the Friday prayers, said the worship of football heroes is un-Islamic and against the doctrine of monotheism (belief in one God). It wanted the faithful to keep away from adoring teams like Portugal, as the European country has a history of invasion and is one of the first invaders in India.

Committee general secretary Nasar Faizi Koodathai said they are not against football, but it should be seen with a sportsman spirit. “It is not a healthy trend when football love goes to heights of madness. Now we see people embracing the flags of alien countries out of love for the football teams of those countries. That goes beyond the love for one’s nation and the national flag. A Muslim has to pray five times a day. However, the World Cup frenzy has affected the prayers of the faithful. There should be restraint in this regard,” he said.

The committee has also warned the Muslims against raising huge cutouts of football players and teams as that amounted to thoughtless spending of money.

Reacting to the Muslim body’s directive, CPI(M) leader and Education Minister V Sivankutty told the media that Samastha has every right to make such a call. “They have the right to campaign against hero worship. At the same time, people also have the right to choose to worship their favorite stars or not,” he said.