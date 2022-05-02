Make Hema Committee findings public, NCW writes to Kerala chief secy again

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sent a reminder to the Kerala Chief Secretary to make public the findings and recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee, which had looked into the problems faced by women professionals in the Malayalam film industry. The committee was formed in the wake of the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in early 2017.

Commission chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a letter to Chief Secretary V P Joy, said that the commission on March 22, this year, had informed the chief secretary about the release of recommendations and observations of the Hema Committee to the public without revealing the identity of the victims.

The letter dated 2 May, 2022, said even after the lapse of a month, the recommendation given by the commission regarding the Hema committee report has not been complied with. “You are again reminded to share the recommendations and observations of the Justice Hema Committee report with the public at the earliest.”

The state government has taken a stand that the report cannot be made public as it contained personal experiences of women in the industry.

However, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group of women professionals in the film industry, has been demanding that the report be made public without revealing the identity of the victims. Noted actor and key face of WCC Parvathy Thiruvoth had recently said that if the report of the Justice Hema Committee comes out, “several idols would be broken”.

Parvathy said, “Let us wait for the election time. Suddenly, the report would come out. It is my prediction. Suddenly, it is going to be a women-friendly government. If the report comes out, several idols, who we are worshiping, would be broken,’’ she said, adding, “apparently our lives are more dispensable than we thought. Their power, position and egos are more important”.