Thursday, May 19, 2022

Heavy rains lash Kerala, red alert sounded in 12 districts

Several low-lying areas, including residential hubs in Kochi and suburban areas, were flooded due to incessant rains since Wednesday night.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
May 19, 2022 12:03:19 pm

Pre-monsoon rains continued to lash Kerala on Thursday as the Met Department predicted heavy to extremely heavy showers on Thursday owing to a cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu. An alert has also been issued in 12 of the 14 districts of the state.

Several low-lying areas, including residential hubs in Kochi and suburban areas, were flooded due to incessant rains since Wednesday night. The state disaster management authority has deployed NDRF teams in seven districts.

Ten shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam in Ernakulam district were lifted due to heavy inflow. In Thrissur, the district administration issued a warning that shutters of Peringalkuthu dam would be opened on Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street in Kochi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Nitin RK)

The state has been pummelled by unprecedented pre-monsoon rains for the last one week. During the season starting from March 1 to May 18, the state received 538.9 mm of rains as against the normal figure of 252.8 mm — a 112 per cent departure from the regular figure.

In a high-level review meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the officials to complete pre-monsoon preparedness of various departments on a war footing. List of persons to be evacuated from vulnerable areas has to be prepared in all districts for timely intervention, the CM directed.

