HC tells Kerala govt to contain dog menace

To curb the stray dog menace, a division bench of the Kerala High Court Wednesday directed the state government to take steps to contain the incidents of dog bites while also saying that people must refrain from “inflicting unnecessary harm on stray dogs.”

The bench of A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath R convened a special sitting, taking note of around two lakh incidents of dog bites in Kerala this year and 21 cases in which the victims died of rabies.

The government told the court that it has already taken certain decisions, and a detailed report in this regard would be furnished before the court on Friday.

The division bench said that in the report, the government should also mention the steps taken by it pursuant to the court’s earlier orders while narrating the steps currently proposed to be taken to tackle the issue.

The court said that in October last year, it had directed the state animal welfare board to assess the facilities available within the territorial limits of all local authorities for carrying out animal birth control measures.