scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

HC grants pre-arrest bail to six former police, IB officers

A bench of Justice K Babu directed the accused petitioners to appear before the CBI on January 27 for questioning. In the event of their arrest, the court said they shall be released on bail on their executing bond for Rs 1 lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the like sum.

Kerala High Court, Kerala Police, kerala Intelligence bureau, Indian Express, India news, current affairs“On a careful analysis of the materials placed before the court, I am of the view that the prosecution has so far not prima facie established any element of conspiracy,’’ said the judge.
Listen to this article
HC grants pre-arrest bail to six former police, IB officers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IN A major setback for the CBI, Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to six former officers of Kerala Police and Intelligence Bureau in the case pertaining to the alleged conspiracy behind framing former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 spy case.

The accused who got pre-arrest bail included former Kerala DGP Siby Mathews and former Gujarat DGP R B Sreekumar, who had served as deputy director with IB in Kerala in 1994. Others are P S Jayaprakash, Vinod Kumar Maini, (both former IB officers), S Vijayan and Thampi S Durgadutt (former Kerala Police officers).

A bench of Justice K Babu directed the accused petitioners to appear before the CBI on January 27 for questioning. In the event of their arrest, the court said they shall be released on bail on their executing bond for Rs 1 lakh each with two solvent sureties each for the like sum.

Referring to the CBI contention that the conspiracy behind the spy case has international ramifications, the judge said: “I have carefully examined the case diary and the Justice D K Jain Committee report. I am unable to find any credible material to prima facie find any elements of such conspiracy. There is absolutely no indication or credible material to prima facie hold that a foreign power had a hand in persuading the accused in the registration of the crimes related to the spy case.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
UPSC Key- January 20, 2023: Know about Politics and Sports, Sexual orient...
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...

“On a careful analysis of the materials placed before the court, I am of the view that the prosecution has so far not prima facie established any element of conspiracy,’’ said the judge.

“There was a glaring lack of professionalism in the discharge of duties by the accused especially by the officials of the Kerala Police. However, the mental element of the accused in the commission of the alleged offences and their alleged participation in a conspiracy as projected by the prosecution is yet to be established by the CBI,’’ said the judge.

The HC considered the matter after SC last month set aside anticipatory bail to the former officials.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 02:35 IST
Next Story

Special court asks CBI to expedite trial in Jiah Khan’s suicide case

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close