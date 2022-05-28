Hate speech: P C George to ‘reply’ to CM Pinarayi Vijayan; cops send him notice to appear today

Hours after senior Kerala politician P C George, who is facing charges of delivering hate speech, announced that he would give a befitting “reply” to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the police on Saturday served with a notice to appear on Sunday before the officer investigating the alleged hate speech case against him.

On Friday, the High Court had granted bail to George, who has been in judicial custody after a court here cancelled the bail granted to him in a case pertaining to alleged hate speech he had at a Hindu maha sammelan here last month.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Emerging from jail on Friday night, George told the media, “I would give a reply to Vijayan, who had lodged me in jail. I will say everything at Thrikkakara (which will go to the bypolls next week) on Sunday,” he said.

George is scheduled to address rallies for the BJP candidate in Thrikkakara.

Within hours, Thiruvananthapuram city police issued a notice to George to appear before the officer who is probing the case related to alleged hate speech — he is to be questioned regarding the controversial speech.

Reacting to the police notice, George accused Vijayan of conspiring to ensure that he appears before the police on Sunday.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Vijayan is afraid that George will speak out the truth and thus wants to prevent him from addressing the people.