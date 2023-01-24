Hartal damages: After HC rap, Kerala govt attaches properties of 248 PFI activists

Kerala government on Monday informed the high court that properties of 248 leaders/activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) have been attached towards realisation of damages to the tune of Rs 5.20 crore caused by the outfit’s flash hartal held in Kerala on September 23 last year.

Last week, the high court had rapped the government over the delay in attaching properties of the PFI leaders/activists for their failure to deposit Rs 5.20 crore, as directed by the court, towards damages caused during the hartal held in protest against the nationwide raids on the premises of PFI and its leaders. The PFI had unleashed widespread violence and damaged properties across the state in protest against the raid. A week later, the outfit was banned.

Additional home secretary Saritha D, in the action-taken report submitted in the high court on Monday, said specific instructions had been issued to the state police chief, land revenue commissioner and all district collectors to straightaway proceed to attach the properties of the defaulters (PFI leaders) by invoking procedure under section 35 of Kerala Revenue Recovery Act and to take necessary steps for sale of the properties in accordance with provisions in the Act.

Normally, properties are attached as per section 7 and 34 of the Act. But section 35, which envisages direct attachment, was invoked as per the direction of the high court.

Of the 248 persons facing recovery proceedings, 126 are in Malappuram district, followed by 23 in Palakkad and 22 in Kozhikode. A PFI leader murdered allegedly by workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Palakkad in April last year also reportedly figured in the list of persons whose properties have been attached for recovery.

In Malappuram, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that the property of a local party leader was attached by officials. Referring to the alleged incident, the government on Monday told the high court that some dispute has arisen in the district regarding the attached property and the authenticity of the complaints would be looked into.

Following the hartal on September 23, the high court had suo motu initiated contempt proceedings against the PFI and its office-bearers. Aggrieved parties, including the Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industries, also moved the high court, which later directed the government to recover the damages from the organisation. The court also directed the government to invoke provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act to proceed against the PFI office-bearers.