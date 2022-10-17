scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Guv has no ‘dictatorial powers’, says CPM hours after Arif Mohammed Khan’s warning to Kerala ministers

The CPM’s response came after the governor’s official handle tweeted that “statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action” including their removal from the post.

The statement, the CPI(M) central leadership said, has "exposed" Khan's "political bias" and "hostility" to the LDF government. The party also sought President Droupadi Murmu's intervention in the matter. (file)

Hours after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan warned that ministers who ‘lower the dignity’ of his office would invite action including their removal from the post, the politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) hit back Monday saying such “dictatorial powers” are not vested with the governor by the Constitution.

The statement, the CPI(M) central leadership said, has “exposed” Khan’s “political bias” and “hostility” to the LDF government. The party also sought President Droupadi Murmu’s intervention in the matter.

The CPI(M)’s strong response came after a tweet on the governor’s official handle stated, “Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan said: “The CM and Council of Ministers have every right to advise Governor. But statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor, can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure”.

The CPI(M)said the governor has been acting in a manner that does not behove the Constitutional post that he holds. Referring to the tweet, it said, “This amounts to saying that the Governor can dismiss a minister by withdrawing his pleasure. Such dictatorial powers are not vested with the Governor by the Constitution.”

“By making such a statement, Shri Khan has only exposed his political bias and hostility to the LDF government. The President of India should intervene to prevent the Kerala Governor from
making such anti-Constitutional and anti-democratic statements,” the CPI(M) politburo said in a statement.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 03:29:34 pm
