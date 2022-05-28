Guruvayur temple funds to CMDRF: Kerala HC rejects review petitions

A three-member bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday ratified the verdict of a division bench which had held that the managing committee of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple has no authority to contribute temple funds to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

The full bench of Justices Anu Sivaraman, Shircy V and M R Anitha rejected the review petitions moved by the state government and the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee (GDMC), challenging the division bench order of 2020.

The issue pertains to the GDMC decision to contribute Rs 5 crore to CMDRF in the wake of the devastating floods of 2018 in Kerala. The decision of the committee was ratified by the commissioner of Guruvayur Devaswom. Contribution from the temple to the CMDRF was challenged by devotees and other stakeholders.

The full bench on Thursday observed that “the movables, the immovable properties, the money dedicated or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan shall vest in the idol of Guruvayurappan consecrated in Sree Krishna Temple Guruvayur and the status GDMC is that of a trustee in management of devaswom properties and as such is bound to perform its duties and act as per the provisions of the Guruvayur Devaswom Act, 1978.”.

The GDMC functions as per the Guruvayur Devaswom Act of 1978, a special Act constituted for the proper administration of the temple. Section 27 of the Act deals with the authority of the committee to incur expenditure for certain purposes.

The full court said that as per the provisions, the committee has to provide convenient accommodation for the worshippers when they visit the temple to offer prayers. Providing convenient accommodation to pilgrims and worshippers is to facilitate them to offer prayers in the temple and for those, constructions are required.

“Obviously, the said clause 27 of the Act cannot be treated as one meant for the benefit of worshippers of lord Guruvayurappan as millions of worshippers are residing all over the country. It would be too far-fetched to give such an interpretation to the said clause. Devotees who repose faith in Lord Guruvayurappan are spread all over the country,” the court said.

The full bench said there was no requisition by a national authority or state executive committee or district authority to the GDMC for any donation of funds to meet the contingency/emergency.

The government and the temple board submitted that the committee owes a duty to contribute and mitigate the losses caused by acts of God in times of distress. The state had used a distress fund to reconstruct places of worship for public welfare. Donating funds to CMDRF by GDMC is in tune with the duties vested on the committee, they had submitted.

The government submitted that as far as a worshipper/pilgrim is concerned, his geographical proximity has no significance at all and the benefit necessarily must go into or lean in favour of others also.