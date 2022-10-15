‘Graft’ in Covid purchases: Kerala Lokayukta issues notice to ex-minister KK Shailaja, seven others

Commencing an investigation, the Kerala Lokayukta has issued a notice to former state health minister K K Shailaja and seven others, including IAS officials and private firms, in connection with the alleged corruption in the purchase of PPE kits and other surgical equipment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The CPI(M) leader, however, said the decision to buy PPE kits at a higher price was taken with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s knowledge.

The anti-corruption body on Friday issued the notice based on a complaint filed by Congress leader Veena S Nair, who had arraigned 13 persons as respondents in her complaint. Shailaja and the others were told to appear before the Lokayukta on December 9. The complainant had alleged large-scale corruption at the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL), the health department entity for purchases, causing huge loss of around Rs 1,600 crore to the public exchequer.

Responding to the allegations, Shailaja said, “KMSCL informed us that the stock of PPE kits was going down. If we didn’t stock enough kits, the lives of health workers would be in danger. Suppliers had raised the price of a kit from Rs 500 to Rs 1500 as there was a shortage. I had then consulted the chief minister, who said we should buy kits irrespective of the higher price. He was of the opinion that the lives of people are more important. After 15,000 kits, purchased at Rs 1,500 per kit, were supplied, the prices came down and we cancelled the first order for 50,000 kits,” she said in Kuwait where she was attending a public programme.

The complainant had alleged that the corruption had taken place with the knowledge of Shailaja, who was the health minister, and others listed as respondents, mainly IAS officials and senior executives of KMSCL. It said Shailaja had knowledge of it and had given her seal of approval to all dubious and illegal transactions that took place in the KMSCL during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After perusing the maintainability of the complaint, the Lokayukta, in its order, said, “We are satisfied that this complaint has to be admitted and an investigation should be commenced under the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act without prejudice to the right of the respondents to raise all contentions, including the question of maintainability of the complaint, during the course of investigation.” Notice was not served to five others, mainly IAS officials, as they had entered appearance through counsel.