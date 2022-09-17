scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Governor should speak in accordance with dignity of his office: Kerala CM

Referring to the appointment of the spouse of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh, who is the private secretary to Vijayan, as associate professor of Malayalam at Kannur University, Khan on Thursday had alleged that the controversial posting was with the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

A day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asserted that he would not allow appointment of under-qualified kin of the Chief Minister’s personal staff in universities, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday hit back, saying Khan was uttering “nonsense”.

Addressing the media regarding the anti-drug drive of the state government, Vijayan said the Governor should speak in accordance with the dignity of his office. “What nonsense is he saying? Is the Governor’s post meant for uttering any rubbish? I heard that he had stated that the appointment of the relative of the personal staff of the Chief Minister was with his (CM’s) knowledge. The relative of the Chief Minister’s personal staff isn’t an individual? Hasn’t that relative got the rights and privileges of an individual? If that individual is eligible, why should that person not apply for a job? Should a Chief Minister be familiar with such things on the reason that the applicant is a relative of his personal staff? Is that individual applying for a job after consulting the Chief Minister?” Vijayan said.

