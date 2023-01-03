Cabinet re-induction plan: Governor must be sure that Cheriyan is exonerated of charges, says legal adviser

The CPI(M) decision to re-induct party leader Saji Cheriyan, who had quit as a minister in July last year over his controversial comments against the Constitution, into the Cabinet has hit a roadblock as the Raj Bhavan got a legal advice that Governor first needs to be convinced that he [Cheriyan] has been exonerated of the charges.

Last week, the CPI(M) state secretariat had decided to re-induct Cheriyan into the Cabinet and the state government had informed the Raj Bhavan about the decision. The government had tentatively fixed January 4 for the swearing in, but Khan opted for legal opinion.

Khan’s legal adviser Gopakumaran Nair on Monday informed the Raj Bhavan that “As far as the Governor is concerned, he is also bound by a more onerous oath under Article 159 of the Constitution that he will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to the best of his abilities. Hence, the Governor can take a stand, if he so chooses, that he cannot permit the re-induction of the minister unless he is convinced that the court of law has totally exonerated the minister of the charges levelled against him”.

Earlier in the day, Khan had said: “I have not made up my mind. The case (against Cheriyan) is related to insulting the dignity of the Constitution. This case is different… has he been exonerated… all these things I have to see.’’

Speaking at a party function at Pathanamthitta in July last year, Cheriyan had said that the ‘Constitution endorses the exploitation and loot of the common people’.

As the issue snowballed into a big controversy, Cheriyan was forced to step down as a minister when he was holding Cultural Affairs; Fisheries; and Youth Affairs portfolios.

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court had rejected a plea seeking to disqualify Cheriyan as an MLA.

After a probe, police had told a magistrate court in Pathanamthitta district that Cheriyan had only criticised the Constitution and not insulted it. But the court has not taken any decision on the closure report of the police.