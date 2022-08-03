scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Kerala minister says govt has no plan to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in all state schools

Kerala Education minister V Sivankutty’s remark comes on the heels of a raging debate among Muslim organisations in Kerala over the introduction of gender-neutral uniforms in schools.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: August 3, 2022 7:00:46 pm
Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo: Facebook/Sivankutty)

Kerala Education minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty said on Wednesday that the state government has no plans to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in all schools.

Sivankutty’s remark comes on the heels of a raging debate among Muslim organisations in Kerala over the introduction of gender-neutral uniforms in schools.

“A few schools introduced gender-neutral uniforms. Students and society at large welcomed it. But the government has no adamant stand that gender-neutral uniforms should be introduced in all schools. Government is against foisting any type of uniform. It is up to school PTAs, parents and local self-government institutions to decide on uniforms,’’ he said.

The Minister said if all stakeholders agree to gender-neutral uniforms the education department will consent to it.

Gender-neutral uniform was introduced for the first time in a government high school in Kozhikode in 2020, allowing a concession of full-sleeve shirts instead of half-sleeve and head scarves for Muslim girls. Most students welcomed it, despite protests by some Muslim outfits.

Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator and former minister M K Muneer came out with a strong statement on July 31 against the move to introduce gender-neutral uniforms in state schools.

Claiming that such uniforms – trousers and shirts for both girls and boys – were a “Left tactic to promote denial of religion and male dominance”.

Reacting to Muneer’s statement, Sivankutty said Monday: “(His) approach towards the issue is outdated and belongs to the 16th century. Times have changed. The Education Department will go ahead with its programmes for creating gender justice, gender equality and gender awareness.”

However, Sivankutty was forced to change his stance considering the growing resentment among Muslim organisations, including those who are with the CPI(M), against the move to bring in gender-neutral uniforms in schools under the guise of gender justice.

Last week, Kerala-based Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO), engaged in cultural and intellectual spheres, had a seminar to “enlighten youths about the perils of gender neutrality”, including the recent case of two Kerala Muslim women winning a high court order to live together.

WIO state general secretary T K Ashraf claimed that a curriculum revision that suggests doing away with separate seats for boys and girls was an attempt to bring in gender naturality.

He warned that gender neutrality paved the way for “gender dysphoria” in the West, and what was required was not gender equality, but gender justice. “Any approach that would affect the family system should be opposed,” he had said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 06:28:17 pm

