Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Kozhikode-Dammam flight lands safely at Thiruvananthapuram after suspected hydraulic failure

The flight was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The airport management declared a full emergency. (Image credit: Flightradar24)
A full emergency was declared at the International Airport here on Friday after a Dammam-bound flight from Calicut was diverted to the state capital due to suspected hydraulic failure.

The fight landed at the airport at 12.15 PM, according to airport sources.

The sources said the tail part of the Air-India Express IX 385, carrying 182 passengers, hit the runway during take-off from the Calicut international Airport in the morning.

The flight landed at the airport after dumping fuel over the Arabian Sea to facilitate safe landing, the sources told PTI.

The airport management declared a full emergency.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:44 IST
