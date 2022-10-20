Four Kerala police officers suspended after torture of brothers at station

A station house officer and three other Kerala Police officers in Kollam were on Thursday suspended on charges of torturing two brothers, one of them a soldier, after fabricating a case against them.

The alleged torture, which happened on August 26, came to the fore after Vishnu (30) and Vignesh (25) were released from judicial custody in the case. They had allegedly been summoned to the Kilikollur police station in Kollam to complete the bail process of four people arrested in a drugs case.

The brothers allegedly had a quarrel with a policeman on the station premises, and police later booked them saying they had attacked the policeman. They were allegedly subjected to brutal torture at the police station and were subsequently sent to judicial custody for 12 days.

Vignesh told the media that a policeman had informed him about the arrest of a friend on August 26.

“I was told that my friend Anandu would be released on bail. On reaching the station, I came to know that it was a drugs case and I refused to interfere in the case. When I came out of the station, my brother Vishnu was waiting for me. When we were about to leave the station premises, a policeman came out and picked up a quarrel over my reluctance to stand bail for the arrested youth. Then he dragged us to the station and tortured us. When we pleaded for water, they asked to drink urine,’’ he said.

As the incident triggered an uproar from the ruling as well as Opposition leaders, police suspended their personnel allegedly involved in it.