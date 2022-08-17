Kerala: Four arrested for Palakkad CPM leader’s murder

The police on Wednesday arrested four people in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) local committee member in Kerala’s Palakkad district on the eve of Independence Day, saying that personal rivalry and local political disputes led to the murder.

K Shajahan (40), a CPM local committee member near Malampuzha in Palakkad, was hacked to death by a gang late on Sunday night while he was engaged in preparations for Independence Day celebrations. The murder had sparked a blame between the CPI(M) and the BJP over the political affiliation of the assailants.

Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) R Vishwanadh said four people directly involved in the murder were arrested. “We are examining the political background of those arrested. The personal rivalry the accused had towards Shajahan and local political disputes are the factors that led to the murder,” he said.

Remaining noncommittal about the political background of the arrested, the SP said they had developed animosity towards Shajahan after he became the party branch secretary in 2019. “Later, that enmity grew due to different reasons. Shajahan had questioned one of the accused over tying rakhi. He had also questioned them over putting up flex boards in connection with Sri Krishna Jayanti. All these factors contributed to the rivalry,” SP Vishwanadh said.

Earlier, the FIR had named eight RSS-BJP workers as accused and stated that they had attacked Shajahan due to political rivalry. All those named in the FIR were from Shajahan’s locality.

Following the murder on Sunday night, the BJP had categorically denied that its party workers had any role in the incident and said intra-political rivalry in the CPI(M) had led to the killing. The CPI(M) had said that the accused were former party workers who had joined the BJP. However, several photographs on social media showed the accused attending CPI(M) events and taking selfies with CPI(M) leaders.

A day after the incident, an eyewitness named Suresh told the media that two out of eight people in a gang had hacked Shajahan. “There were eight people who had been with the CPM in the past. Two of them had personal animosity towards Shajahan. There was an altercation between Shajahan and two of the gang members. I witnessed my friend’s death in front of my eyes,” Suresh had said.

The CPM state secretariat had initially referred to the killers as “anti-social elements who want to foment riots in the state’”, without mentioning their political affiliation. Later, the state secretariat corrected the statement blaming a BJP-RSS gang for the murder. “It is a habit of BJP-RSS to kill CPI (M) workers and then unleash a baseless campaign. In this case also, the BJP has started false propaganda with the help of the media,” read the statement.