Former KPCC vice-president C K Sreedharan quits Congress in Kerala, to join CPI(M)

C K Sreedharan, a former vice-president of the Congress in Kerala, Tuesday said he would quit the party and join the CPI(M). Sreedharan, a prominent Congress leader in north Kerala, had served as the president of the district Congress committee in Kasaragod.

Addressing the media in Kasaragod, Sreedharan said several factors were behind his decision. “The approach of the Congress leadership in the recent issues is one of the reasons behind the decision. I am joining the CPI(M) without any conditions,’’ he said.

Sreedharan, a leading advocate, was a special prosecutor in the sensational murder of CPI(M) rebel T P Chandrasekharan in 2012. The United Democratic Front (UDF) government, led by the Congress, appointed Sreedharan as the special prosecutor, considering his party background and track record in criminal cases.

Though Sreedharan contested elections, he failed to win. He has been keeping away from the Congress leadership after he felt side-lined in the reconstitution of the party state committee.

Two weeks ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched Sreedharan’s autobiography – Life, Law and Approach. Interestingly, no Congress leader was invited for the release of the autobiography.

Sreedharan joined politics as a worker of Praja Socialist Party and moved to Congress in the late 1970s.