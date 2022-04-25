Former Governor of Maharashtra Sankaranarayanan passes away at 90

Senior Congress leader K Sankaranarayanan, who had served as governor of several states, died in Palakkad on Sunday. He was 90.

Sankaranarayanan had served as governor of Maharashtra from 2010 to 2014. Prior to that, he had been governor in Nagaland and Jharkhand.

While serving as the governor in Nagaland, Sankaranarayanan had held the additional charge of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In Kerala, the senior Congress leader had served as the convener of Congress-led United Democratic Front from 1985 to 2001. Elected to Kerala Assembly from various constituencies in his home district Palakkad, Sankaranarayanan had served as minister in cabinets led by K Karunakaran and A K Antony.