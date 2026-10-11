Week after she resigned as councillor, former DGP Sreelekha drops plan: ‘I am a Modi bhakt’

R Sreelekha is Keralam’s first woman IPS officer. She retired in 2020 as director general of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service and was the first woman IPS officer in Kerala to attain DGP rank. (File Photo)

The BJP in Keralam has managed to avert a potential crisis in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation after councillor R Sreelekha, a former DGP, said she has not quit the party – a week after she declared that she was resigning from the post.

“I am a Modi bhakt, I have not quit the party. I will continue as a proud councillor. I am not going to any party,” Sreelekha wrote on social media on Sunday, breaking her silence a week after handing over her resignation letter to Mayor V V Rajesh.

“When I was at the hospital (last week), senior BJP leaders met and consoled me. They told me that I should not leave (the party). I have not dreamed about the post of the chairperson of the National Women’s Panel,” she said, referring to speculations after her resignation.