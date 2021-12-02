Former CPI(M) legislator helped murderers of Youth Congress leaders: CBI tells Kochi court

While producing five local CPI(M) workers for the 2019 murders of the two Youth Congress leaders before a special court in Kochi, the CBI informed the court that former CPI(M) legislator from Uduma K V Kunhiraman is also a listed accused. According to CBI, Kunhiraman had helped the assailants after the murders.

On February 17, 2019, Youth Congress (YC) leaders Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod district. While the case was initially being investigated by the state crime branch and 14 people, including local CPI(M) workers, were arrested, the High Court later asked the CBI to pick up the case.

The order came after the families of the deceased leaders told the court that the state police failed to unearth the conspiracy involving senior CPI(M) leaders.

In October 2019, the high court ordered a CBI probe after picking up serious lapses in the state crime branch probe. Later, a division bench also upheld the directive for a CBI probe. Despite the High Court order, the crime branch, allegedly under duress from political leadership, had not handed over the case diary and details to the CBI.

The CPI(M) government had petitioned the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court directive to handover the case to the central agency. In December 2020, the apex court rejected the state plea. Both in the High Court as well as the apex court, the government had hired senior pleaders to argue against the CBI probe. It was revealed that the previous LDF regime had exhausted Rs 1 crore towards the cost of the special pleaders in a legal fight against the CBI probe.