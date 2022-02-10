For 45 hours, 23-year-old trapped on a hill has a state on the edge

BEFORE THE details trickled in, the photo summed up the story. Perched precariously on the edge of a small cavity on the side of a hill was a youth, his knees drawn up, despair on his face.

After a long pause that lasted two nights and a day, there was another photo. This time, he was surrounded by local rescuers and Army commandos. There were smiles and hugs all around. “Thanks to the Indian Army,’’ the youth said in a feeble voice captured on camera.

In the 45 hours between these two frames, the story of R Babu, a 23-year-old newspaper vendor in Kerala’s Palakkad, had an entire state on the edge.

It was on Monday that Babu and two of his friends started to climb the 1,000-feet-high Kurumbachi hill near their village of Cheradu in Malampuzha. Not a regular or professional trekker, he did not inform his mother and younger brother at home about this climb.

Around 2 pm, while his exhausted friends took a break and squatted on a rock, Babu trekked up. But while coming back down, he faltered and slid down the steep hillside until he got stuck in the cavity. And so began a survival drama that rivalled any movie script.

Babu’s distraught friends watched helplessly for a while. He was about 400m down, way beyond their reach. Then, they ran to their village, screaming for help. Within hours, the police, district officials, and fire and rescue teams stepped in.

Babu had managed to keep his smartphone in the fall, and sent his Google location to rescuers through WhatsApp. He also called his mother Rasheeda, informing her for the first time about what he had been up to and where he was.

He was quickly located using a drone, and the rescue team, including local residents, trekked up the hill on Monday night. But they quickly realised that the rescue was far from over. They could not reach near Babu, who shouted out to them and flashed the torch in his phone. As the hours ticked over, and campfires were set up to keep wild animals away, the tension mounted as Babu’s voice faded.

R Babu after being rescued on Wednesday. PTI R Babu after being rescued on Wednesday. PTI

On Tuesday, District Collector Mrunmai Joshi and Superintendent of Police R Vishwanath reached the village. By then, they had called the NDRF, which sent a rescue team. The Coast Guard sent a Chetak helicopter, which returned after a few sorties due to bad weather.

Meanwhile, the health of Babu, stuck without water or food since Monday noon, became a concern. Local authorities tried to deliver food and water using the available drone but the machine could not handle the load.

By now, the crisis had reached the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who called in the Army on Tuesday evening.

Soon, two Army officers, two JCOs and five other personnel reached the spot from Wellington in Tamil Nadu even as a mountaineering team was ferried by the IAF from Bengaluru to Sulur near Coimbatore, about two hours away. The Kerala Police soon cleared the road for them to reach Malampuzha without delay.

Around Tuesday midnight, District Collector Joshi said the Army team on recee was able to talk to Babu, Overnight, a 20-member NDRF team remained on the hill.

On Wednesday morning, the rescue teams managed to pass on water. Around 10 am, the Army mountaineering team, using ropes and climbing gear, reached the cavity. By 11 am, they lifted Babu with safety belts and ropes to the top of the hill, from where a chopper airlifted him to the district hospital.

District Medical Officer Dr R Ramadevi described the youth’s health as “satisfactory” but said he was under ICU observation.

A Defence spokesman said the Army had deployed two teams from Parachute Regimental Centre in Bengaluru and Madras Regimental Centre Wellington, with one team stationed at the base of the hill to coordinate the rescue.

“The most difficult part of the rescue was reaching the spot. Babu was trapped around 400 metres down from the top of the rock. Our climbing ropes have a maximum length of 200 metres. Hence, we tied three ropes to reach the youth, who weighs about 80 kg, and lift him up,” Starmon R Pillai, assistant commandant of Kerala Police’s high-altitude rescue team, who was part of the mission, said.

“It is a single rock with a height of 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet with a very sharp surface making climbing very difficult and dangerous. The youth was trapped on the hill around 6 km away from the base village. Due to the hot climate, it was difficult to climb during the day. Everyone in the rescue team had ropes or other equipment weighing 30 kg to carry. Even the Army men took five hours to reach the top of the hill,’’ he said.

“It was sheer luck that Babu got trapped in the cavity. A fall from there would have been fatal,” Pillai said.

“This rescue was the wish of a state,” said Chief Minister Vijayan, who thanked the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard.

By late Wednesday, Babu’s mother, who had been waiting below the hill for a day and night, stepped up to “thank all who struggled to get my son back’’. “He did not inform me about this journey, and I was so tense after I could not contact him on his phone. This incident should be a lesson for all,” Rasheeda said.