First patient detected with monkeypox in India set to be discharged

India’s first monkeypox patient, a case reported in Kerala, will be discharged on Saturday, said state Health Minister Veena George.

The minister said the patient, a 35-year-old male from Kollam district, has been cured of the infection and is physically as well as mentally healthy. As per the direction of the National Institute of Virology in Pune, two tests were conducted at an interval of 72 hours to ascertain that the patient has been cured of the infection. He is completely free from all symptoms, George said.

The patient had arrived in Kerala from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 12. All his primary contacts have tested negative for the infection. The minister added that the condition of two other patients who were detected with monkeypox in the state continues to be stable. On July 18, Kerala confirmed its second case of monkeypox in a 31-year-old male who had arrived in Kannur from Dubai on July 13, while the third patient was a 35-year-old who reached the state’s Malappuram from the UAE on July 6. Kerala had issued a monkeypox alert in all its 14 districts after the initial cases were detected.

The monkeypox virus is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, and spreads from lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle ache and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and rashes that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth and other parts of the body.