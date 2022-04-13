Farm laws will be back, else genuine farmers will send this govt packing: BJP MP Suresh Gopi

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha member, on Wednesday said the farm laws, which had been repealed in December last year by the Union government, will come back as “genuine farmers” want them.

Inaugurating Vishu celebrations here, Gopi said, “I am a BJP man…am extremely angry over the withdrawal of the farm laws. Whether you like it or not, I would say the farm laws will come back. Genuine farmers will demand them. I am sure they will come back. Otherwise, the farmers will send this government packing.’’

Earlier, a row erupted over Vishu kaineettam (gift given to children during Vishu festival in Kerala) when Gopi handed over money to priests at various temples in Thrissur for distribution among 1,000 children even as the temple board had banned collecting funds from individuals. At some places, women were seen touching his feet after collecting the Vishu kaineettam from Gopi.

Referring to the controversy, Gopi said “certain crooked persons” made an issue out of the gesture. “There is picture of (Mahatma) Gandhi on the currency note, not of Narendra Modi or Suresh Gopi. What should I say about the people who don’t understand the goodness,” he said.